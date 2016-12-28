Working behind the scenes to fund pub...

Working behind the scenes to fund public infrastructure

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Post Register

Idaho newspapers are telling the stories of people working behind the scenes to make a difference in Idaho health care, nonprofits to government and economic development. Monday: Amanda Byrd, is more than a middle school English teacher and part-time addiction counselor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N. Idaho authorities not ready to drop cold case (Feb '09) Jan 2 Gloria Crow Bobertz 744
Lapwai Strugz (Apr '09) Nov '16 2all 4
News Lewiston theft suspect tries to escape from pol... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Looking for Imogene Goudy (Apr '10) Aug '16 Ramsey 3
Review: Ziggy's Building Materials (Dec '15) Jul '16 2all 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun '16 spoon 10
News Dworshak Dam wins 'potentially unsafe' rating (Jan '09) Dec '15 friend of dion 49
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Lewiston, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,060 • Total comments across all topics: 277,774,650

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC