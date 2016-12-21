N. Idaho doctor volunteers at free medical clinic he started
That's still on his to-do list, but the Lewiston resident answered another call 16 years ago, when he helped create the Snake River Community Clinic in Lewiston. The idea to start the clinic, which provides free medical services to those without health insurance, came to Jefferson when he attended a national leadership conference as chief of staff for St. Joseph Regional Medical Center .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N. Idaho authorities not ready to drop cold case (Feb '09)
|Dec 23
|well-wusher
|737
|Lapwai Strugz (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|2all
|4
|Lewiston theft suspect tries to escape from pol...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for Imogene Goudy (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Ramsey
|3
|Review: Ziggy's Building Materials (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|2all
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Dworshak Dam wins 'potentially unsafe' rating (Jan '09)
|Dec '15
|friend of dion
|49
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC