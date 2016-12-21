N. Idaho doctor volunteers at free me...

N. Idaho doctor volunteers at free medical clinic he started

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

That's still on his to-do list, but the Lewiston resident answered another call 16 years ago, when he helped create the Snake River Community Clinic in Lewiston. The idea to start the clinic, which provides free medical services to those without health insurance, came to Jefferson when he attended a national leadership conference as chief of staff for St. Joseph Regional Medical Center .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N. Idaho authorities not ready to drop cold case (Feb '09) Dec 23 well-wusher 737
Lapwai Strugz (Apr '09) Nov '16 2all 4
News Lewiston theft suspect tries to escape from pol... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Looking for Imogene Goudy (Apr '10) Aug '16 Ramsey 3
Review: Ziggy's Building Materials (Dec '15) Jul '16 2all 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun '16 spoon 10
News Dworshak Dam wins 'potentially unsafe' rating (Jan '09) Dec '15 friend of dion 49
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Lewiston, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,125 • Total comments across all topics: 277,375,721

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC