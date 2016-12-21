Local law enforcement helping kids have a happy Christmas
While many of us will celebrate the holidays by exchanging gifts with our families and loved ones, others may not be able to bear the financial burden of doing so. To make the holidays magical for everyone, local law enforcement agencies are teaming up Sunday to take children in the community out shopping.
