Local law enforcement helping kids ha...

Local law enforcement helping kids have a happy Christmas

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

While many of us will celebrate the holidays by exchanging gifts with our families and loved ones, others may not be able to bear the financial burden of doing so. To make the holidays magical for everyone, local law enforcement agencies are teaming up Sunday to take children in the community out shopping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N. Idaho authorities not ready to drop cold case (Feb '09) 13 hr 2all 739
Lapwai Strugz (Apr '09) Nov '16 2all 4
News Lewiston theft suspect tries to escape from pol... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Looking for Imogene Goudy (Apr '10) Aug '16 Ramsey 3
Review: Ziggy's Building Materials (Dec '15) Jul '16 2all 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun '16 spoon 10
News Dworshak Dam wins 'potentially unsafe' rating (Jan '09) Dec '15 friend of dion 49
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Lewiston, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,822 • Total comments across all topics: 277,458,016

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC