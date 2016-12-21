Lewiston Police Chief Suing Home Depot

Lewiston Police Chief Suing Home Depot

Friday Dec 9

The Lewiston chief of police says injuries he suffered in a fall restrict him from firing a weapon-that's why he's suing Home Depot. KREM-TV reports Chief Chris Ankeny, who joined the Lewiston PD in July 2015, bought a "husky four-level steel bulk storage rack" from the Lewiston Home Depot.

