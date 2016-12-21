Idaho Sends License Revocation Notice to Northwest Children's Home

One of the region's largest facilities for at-risk kids, the Northwest Children's Home in Lewiston, has been told by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare that its license is at risk due to allegations of "multiple sex offenses" and "numerous conditions that endanger the health and safety of the children served." According to the Lewiston Tribune , a letter from IDHW has been sent to officials at Northwest Children's Home, announcing a pending revocation of its license effective Jan. 4, 2017.

