Bird watchers land rare sighting

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Post Register

Several people with binoculars and cameras at the ready huddled around a cluster of Russian olive trees at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston on Wednesday. They watched, whispered and waited for a small, olive-colored bird with a brush of yellow under its wing and a distinctive blue tail to make an appearance.

