Kootenai County deputies ask for help identifying Hayden bank robber
The man is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 6-feet tall with a heavy build, blonde colored hair, beard, and was last seen wearing a black colored hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The man fled the area south on Government Way in what's thought to be a white Oldsmobile Olero sedan with no license plates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N. Idaho authorities not ready to drop cold case (Feb '09)
|19 hr
|well-wusher
|737
|Lapwai Strugz (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|2all
|4
|Lewiston theft suspect tries to escape from pol...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for Imogene Goudy (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Ramsey
|3
|Review: Ziggy's Building Materials (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|2all
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Dworshak Dam wins 'potentially unsafe' rating (Jan '09)
|Dec '15
|friend of dion
|49
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC