Kootenai County deputies ask for help...

Kootenai County deputies ask for help identifying Hayden bank robber

Monday Nov 28

The man is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 6-feet tall with a heavy build, blonde colored hair, beard, and was last seen wearing a black colored hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The man fled the area south on Government Way in what's thought to be a white Oldsmobile Olero sedan with no license plates.

