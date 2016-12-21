Former pro baseball player charged with inappropriate comments to young girl - Thu, 24 Nov 2016 PST

Former pro baseball player charged wi...

Former pro baseball player charged with inappropriate comments to young girl - Thu, 24 Nov 2016

A former major league player is charged with making inappropriate comments to a grade-school girl and opening a bathroom door knowing she was changing clothes. Marvin Benard, 46, has pleaded innocent to one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, a gross misdemeanor.

