Residents, vendors discuss Mid-Ohio V...

Residents, vendors discuss Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo by Brett Dunlap Raquy Danziger of Dum Rhythm Celebration plays the Kemenche string instrument during a performance Sunday at the Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival held at City Park. Dum Rhythm Celebration features Turkish style darbuka/dumbek drumming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 32 min _Lollipop_Chainsaws_ 4,162
No Budweiser at the Greenbrier Classic 1 hr Hand Maiden 6
News Lawsuit filed against West Virginia DHHR relate... (Oct '08) 2 hr Dorothy 85
Everyone gets slammed if Affordable Care Act re... 2 hr Josh 13
Kmart building 13 hr ridge runner 6
Cute chick at go mart 23 hr Bab 6
SHELL/Kroger Gas Stations (Feb '12) Wed tcc 12
See all Lewisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewisburg Forum Now

Lewisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Lewisburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 282,286,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC