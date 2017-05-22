There are on the West Virginia Metro story from 7 hrs ago, titled VA cuts ribbon on new clinic in Greenbrier County. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:

Easy access, lots of parking and wide hallways were just three of several new features lauded Monday at the ribbon cutting for the Greenbrier VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Ronceverte. The former clinic was closed in 2015 because of numerous problems with the building.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.