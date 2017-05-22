VA cuts ribbon on new clinic in Greenbrier County
There are 3 comments on the West Virginia Metro story from 7 hrs ago, titled VA cuts ribbon on new clinic in Greenbrier County. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:
Easy access, lots of parking and wide hallways were just three of several new features lauded Monday at the ribbon cutting for the Greenbrier VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Ronceverte. The former clinic was closed in 2015 because of numerous problems with the building.
It is a step in right direction for veterans in this area who served and protected our country.
Suites for visiting families each have their own meth kitchenette.
I agree. Hopefully there will be right minded, kind, helpful folks staffing the facility.
