Greenbrier County woman gets 40 years for death of child
A judge in Lewisburg on Friday issued the sentence to April Fox for her March conviction in the death of James Yancey, 6, who died while in here care Fox was convicted of beating the youngster and intentionally withholding food and water from him while she cared for him in 2014.
