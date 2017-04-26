Elderly man missing in Tucker County ...

Elderly man missing in Tucker County found dead

Wednesday Apr 26

A man who went missing Sunday in Tucker County was found dead Wednesday, according to the Canaan Valley Volunteer Fire Department. Searchers in a West Virginia National Guard helicopter found the body of Raymond Epling of Lewisburg, around 2:45 p.m. about 1.5 miles from a Canaan Valley home he was visiting.

Lewisburg, WV

