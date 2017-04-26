Elderly man missing in Tucker County found dead
A man who went missing Sunday in Tucker County was found dead Wednesday, according to the Canaan Valley Volunteer Fire Department. Searchers in a West Virginia National Guard helicopter found the body of Raymond Epling of Lewisburg, around 2:45 p.m. about 1.5 miles from a Canaan Valley home he was visiting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Lewisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shelby drennon owner of goat milk soap an etc
|6 hr
|Mmmmmm
|11
|jessica honaker (Jan '15)
|6 hr
|Lol
|15
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|12 hr
|Bigjohn8
|4,093
|Low Flying Military Jets (Mar '14)
|16 hr
|Mack
|15
|Golden Boy
|18 hr
|TwoCents4444
|1
|general lewis e.p.a.
|Apr 30
|White Bread
|4
|What are they building?
|Apr 29
|jobs please
|11
Find what you want!
Search Lewisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC