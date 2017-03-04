Public Meetings a " March 4th, 2017
On the agenda: a Approval of Minutes a Flood Damage Restoration/Island Park Improvement Plans/Grant Information a Community Garden a Park Rental Information and Scheduling Requests a Other Requests/Business a Comments Renick Town Council will meet Monday, Mar. 6, at 7 p.m. in Renick Town Hall.
