Briefly a " March 4th, 2017

The Williamsburg Ruritan Club and Community Action will sponsor a Shooting Match and Pancake Dinner Saturday, Mar. 4, at 1 p.m. The shooting match is eight rounds, 12 gauge guns only; seven rounds at $2 per shot, eighth round 50/50 is $5/shot. You must compete in all initial seven rounds to qualify for round eight.
