'Hidden Figures' mathematician raised Methodist
In this scene from "Hidden Figures," Taraji P. Johnson in her role as Katherine G. Johnson stands out amid her team of fellow mathematicians that helped send into orbit John Glenn. NASA "human computer" Katherine Johnson watches the premiere of the movie "Hidden Figures" at the Virginia Air and Space Center in Hampton, Va., in December, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at United Methodist Church.
Add your comments below
Lewisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local P.D. hires domestic violence expert
|2 hr
|Jury Duty
|7
|Greenbrier co teachers and home school
|3 hr
|Just saying
|3
|emett sanders & Rachael Dillion. (Mar '16)
|6 hr
|Eg sanders
|5
|Jay bennett
|17 hr
|Httr reply
|10
|Dear Hollywood celebrities
|Mon
|For Your Info
|9
|Area little league
|Sun
|J edgar
|5
|Fly Via Air if:
|Sun
|Frequent flier 2
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lewisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC