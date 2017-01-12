MLK Day in Lewisburg
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Lewisburg, West Virginia has been growing every year. More than 300 passionate West Virginians attended this year's celebration hosted by the Greenbriar County MLK Celebration Day Committee.
