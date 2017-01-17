Joshua Saxe honored as 2016 Volunteer of the Year
During the Tuesday evening council meeting, Mayor John Manchester presented the city's annual report for the past year, calling 2016 "a very challenging but productive year." The summary includes the main activities and accomplishments of the city and he offered thanks to the many employees, volunteers and community members in making Lewisburg a fine community in which to live.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Appalachian Journal.
Add your comments below
Lewisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local P.D. hires domestic violence expert
|9 min
|The vote 17
|4
|Best WV.Mayor
|1 hr
|One of Them
|53
|free at last
|1 hr
|Patroit
|1
|Fire Fee
|2 hr
|Citizen
|15
|does anyone knows rachel simmons? or where she ... (Feb '14)
|2 hr
|Ricky
|15
|unperfessional. .
|Thu
|Question
|3
|Who should run for lewisburg mayor
|Thu
|informed
|13
Find what you want!
Search Lewisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC