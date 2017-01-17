Joshua Saxe honored as 2016 Volunteer...

Joshua Saxe honored as 2016 Volunteer of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Appalachian Journal

During the Tuesday evening council meeting, Mayor John Manchester presented the city's annual report for the past year, calling 2016 "a very challenging but productive year." The summary includes the main activities and accomplishments of the city and he offered thanks to the many employees, volunteers and community members in making Lewisburg a fine community in which to live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Appalachian Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local P.D. hires domestic violence expert 9 min The vote 17 4
Best WV.Mayor 1 hr One of Them 53
free at last 1 hr Patroit 1
Fire Fee 2 hr Citizen 15
does anyone knows rachel simmons? or where she ... (Feb '14) 2 hr Ricky 15
unperfessional. . Thu Question 3
Who should run for lewisburg mayor Thu informed 13
See all Lewisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewisburg Forum Now

Lewisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lewisburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,543 • Total comments across all topics: 278,092,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC