Huntington Receives One of the Top Sc...

Huntington Receives One of the Top Scores for Inclusiveness

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Huntington News

When it comes to creating an inclusive community for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, the City of Huntington ranks higher than many cities in West Virginia and across the country, according to a new report from the nation's largest LGBTQ civil rights organization. The Human Rights Campaign has released its 2016 Municipal Equality Index, which ranks 506 U.S. cities of varying sizes on a number of factors, including nondiscrimination laws, municipal employment pol Huntington received a score of 85 on a 100-point scale, which is in the top 25 percent of cities that were evaluated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gary Dotson (Dec '15) 2 hr amen 21
Lewisburg Diamond & Gold (Nov '10) 16 hr The truth hurts 37
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 23 hr Well 3,956
Fire Fee Mon Lewisburg 3
Lewisburg hardees Mon uncle cracker 8
Rude managers Mon Very rude 8
Greenbrier valley airport Mon Book beckley 2
See all Lewisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewisburg Forum Now

Lewisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Lewisburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,144 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,912

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC