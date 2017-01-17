ACLU - Shosts workshop to discuss First Amendment, political rights

Kate Savidan of the ACLUa Sof West Virginia, holds up a pamphlet with legal information and phone numbers for legal counseling at a training session on Wednesday in Shepherdstown. SHEPHERDSTOWN-More than 50 people gathered at Shepherdstown Presbyterian Church on Wednesday evening to learn about their rights under the First Amendment -particularly the right to peaceably assemble to demonstrate political dissent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.