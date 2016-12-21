West Virginia gov-elect plans to keep...

West Virginia gov-elect plans to keep coaching basketball

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 photo, West Virginia Gov. -elect Jim Justice talks with Morgan Amos, right, and the rest of his teaduring a girls high school basketball game in Lewisburg, W. Va. In a rarity for a sitting governor, Justice vows to keep coaching the boy's and girl's teams at Greenbrier East High School after he is inaugurated on Jan. 16. less In this Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 photo, West Virginia Gov. -elect Jim Justice talks with Morgan Amos, right, and the rest of his teaduring a girls high school basketball game in Lewisburg, W. Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The liars 2 hr Football 1 9
Wondering Fri play 8
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Fri Well 3,925
Homicide (Jul '11) Fri trumpdump 9
Pegging Thu play 1
bbw (May '16) Thu Mike B 13
Generation Of Wimps Dec 22 EBoone 27
See all Lewisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewisburg Forum Now

Lewisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Lewisburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,922 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,466

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC