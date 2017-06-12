Auto supplier Minth Group to invest $13 million in Tennessee plant
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam on Tuesday announced the plans by Minth to renovate an existing 125,000-square-foot facility in Lewisburg that will serve as a manufacturing facility and distribution warehouse for parts made elsewhere. Minth COO Jimmy Chen says the company got its start in the United States 10 years ago with its first plant in Michigan.
