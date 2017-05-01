Jay Rebisz
Jay is survived by his son, Aden Rebisz and Aden's mother and step-father, Mandy and Chris Collins, Lewisburg, TN; his mother and step-father, Melissa and Timothy Fitzgerald, Rally Hill Community; father and step-mother, Joseph and Penny Rebisz, New Jersey; brothers, Jonathan Rebisz, Rally Hill Community, Steven Fitzgerald, Knoxville, TN; sister, Kelly Fitzgerald , Rally Hill Community; grandmother, Helen Armstrong, New Jersey; grandfather, Phil Fitzgerald, Arkansas; several aunts, uncles and cousins. A visitation time with family members will be Wednesday, May 3, 2017 from 3 until 7 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home.
