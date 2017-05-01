Jay Rebisz

Jay Rebisz

Next Story Prev Story
May 1, 2017 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

Jay is survived by his son, Aden Rebisz and Aden's mother and step-father, Mandy and Chris Collins, Lewisburg, TN; his mother and step-father, Melissa and Timothy Fitzgerald, Rally Hill Community; father and step-mother, Joseph and Penny Rebisz, New Jersey; brothers, Jonathan Rebisz, Rally Hill Community, Steven Fitzgerald, Knoxville, TN; sister, Kelly Fitzgerald , Rally Hill Community; grandmother, Helen Armstrong, New Jersey; grandfather, Phil Fitzgerald, Arkansas; several aunts, uncles and cousins. A visitation time with family members will be Wednesday, May 3, 2017 from 3 until 7 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cry Babies 16 min Paying Bills 1
Cats Sat Really 2
Lewisburg is a corrupt sh_thole town Fri thereturn of some... 27
Jail Time Fri what judicial sys... 3
Porsche batey (Sep '16) Fri Anonymous 5
Poll How often do you 'check in' on Topix forums? (Oct '07) Jun 1 The Finny 1,608
Just how high will Chapel Hill taxes be after t... (Aug '07) May 31 Uncle Sam 12
See all Lewisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewisburg Forum Now

Lewisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Lewisburg, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,909 • Total comments across all topics: 281,514,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC