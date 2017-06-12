Danny Tyree: May the Force Be With Us as 'Star Wars' Turns 40

For me, that seems more appropriate than "Long ago in a galaxy far, far away" as I think about May 25 and the 40th anniversary of the debut of the first Star Wars movie. I'll always treasure memories of my late father taking me to see the film at the Hi-Way 50 Drive-In in Lewisburg, Tenn., in the late spring of 1977.

