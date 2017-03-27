TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in LewisburgAt the request ...
At the request of 17th District Attorney Rob Carter, TBI special agents started an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday morning in Lewisburg. At around 10:15 a.m., a call came into dispatch that an individual known to have an active order of protection was at the CW Cuts hair salon in Lewisburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lewisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Children Chained To Beds In Lewisburg (Mar '15)
|5 hr
|Her man
|21
|Teacher messing around with girls in Cornersville
|13 hr
|Grandma
|1
|The threads, they are a dissappearing!
|May 4
|Indeed
|7
|Lewisburg police officers
|May 3
|WTF
|34
|the straight dope on dealers junkies and snitch...
|May 3
|Fucktardsbware
|13
|Can you blame Tad? really?
|May 2
|It is a shame
|11
|Lewisburg Growth
|May 2
|Bacon is not healthy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Lewisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC