TBI investigates officer-involved sho...

TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in LewisburgAt the request ...

Next Story Prev Story
Mar 27, 2017 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

At the request of 17th District Attorney Rob Carter, TBI special agents started an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday morning in Lewisburg. At around 10:15 a.m., a call came into dispatch that an individual known to have an active order of protection was at the CW Cuts hair salon in Lewisburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Children Chained To Beds In Lewisburg (Mar '15) 5 hr Her man 21
Teacher messing around with girls in Cornersville 13 hr Grandma 1
The threads, they are a dissappearing! May 4 Indeed 7
Lewisburg police officers May 3 WTF 34
the straight dope on dealers junkies and snitch... May 3 Fucktardsbware 13
Can you blame Tad? really? May 2 It is a shame 11
Lewisburg Growth May 2 Bacon is not healthy 11
See all Lewisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewisburg Forum Now

Lewisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Lewisburg, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,106 • Total comments across all topics: 280,828,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC