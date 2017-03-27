Suspect dead after shooting at Lewisb...

Suspect dead after shooting at Lewisburg salon

Monday Mar 27 Read more: WICU12 Erie

According to the TBI, a call came around 10:15 a.m. Monday that a man with an active order of protection was inside CW Cuts on Ellington Parkway. Another call came in minutes later that the man had a gun.

