Suspect dead after shooting at Lewisburg salon
According to the TBI, a call came around 10:15 a.m. Monday that a man with an active order of protection was inside CW Cuts on Ellington Parkway. Another call came in minutes later that the man had a gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juice
|10 hr
|Talk is cheap
|4
|Lewisburg police officers
|19 hr
|Lewisburg Citizen
|19
|Rebel flag wavers get what they deserve in prison
|Mar 27
|shady
|12
|Lewisburg is dead at night
|Mar 25
|Heinrich
|4
|Anyone Know Robby Allen From Lewisburg?
|Mar 24
|burgerhead
|2
|CalsonicKansei
|Mar 23
|Union yes vote
|2
|Mike "scooter" smith wanted or snitching?
|Mar 17
|FreddyJ
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lewisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC