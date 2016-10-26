MCHS Student Council attends TASC
The Macon County High Student Council attended the Tennessee Association of Student Council's Middle Tennessee Area Workshop on Friday, October 7th, 2016. It was held at Marshall County High School in Lewisburg, TN.
