MCHS Student Council attends TASC

MCHS Student Council attends TASC

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 26, 2016 Read more: Macon County Times

The Macon County High Student Council attended the Tennessee Association of Student Council's Middle Tennessee Area Workshop on Friday, October 7th, 2016. It was held at Marshall County High School in Lewisburg, TN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Macon County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is anyone still treated by Louis Shone NP of Ly... 18 hr Interesting 6
Mike "scooter" smith wanted or snitching? 18 hr Snichs and stitchs 2
Schools need to be closed 18 hr Flu among us 8
meth bust (May '14) 19 hr No sence 7
public defender Sat teens 1
Public Defenders Race (Jul '14) Sat bad girls 103
OMAR Steakhouse (Nov '14) Feb 10 TheRealDeal 88
See all Lewisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewisburg Forum Now

Lewisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Lewisburg, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,971 • Total comments across all topics: 279,021,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC