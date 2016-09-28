GOP lawmaker seeks probe into alleged abuse in Speaker Harwell's...

Rep. Billy Spivey, left, R-Lewisburg, and Rep. Andrew Farmer, R-Sevierville, exit after a committee meeting to investigate Rep. Jeremy Durham, at Legislative Plaza, Monday, Feb. 8, 2016. A Republican lawmaker is calling for an investigation into allegations that a high-ranking member of House Speaker Beth Harwell's administration raised his middle finger at a staff member's two-year-old granddaughter who was visiting the speaker's office, and also called the employee an "a------" and "b----" on multiple occasions.

