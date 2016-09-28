GOP lawmaker seeks probe into alleged...

GOP lawmaker seeks probe into alleged abuse in Speaker Harwell's...

Next Story Prev Story
Sep 28, 2016 Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Rep. Billy Spivey, left, R-Lewisburg, and Rep. Andrew Farmer, R-Sevierville, exit after a committee meeting to investigate Rep. Jeremy Durham, at Legislative Plaza, Monday, Feb. 8, 2016. A Republican lawmaker is calling for an investigation into allegations that a high-ranking member of House Speaker Beth Harwell's administration raised his middle finger at a staff member's two-year-old granddaughter who was visiting the speaker's office, and also called the employee an "a------" and "b----" on multiple occasions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is anyone still treated by Louis Shone NP of Ly... 18 hr Interesting 6
Mike "scooter" smith wanted or snitching? 18 hr Snichs and stitchs 2
Schools need to be closed 18 hr Flu among us 8
meth bust (May '14) 19 hr No sence 7
public defender Sat teens 1
Public Defenders Race (Jul '14) Sat bad girls 103
OMAR Steakhouse (Nov '14) Feb 10 TheRealDeal 88
See all Lewisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewisburg Forum Now

Lewisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Lewisburg, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,971 • Total comments across all topics: 279,021,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC