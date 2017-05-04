For God and Country and Rise Picked U...

For God and Country and Rise Picked Up to Series by NBC

May 4, 2017

Rise and For God and Country have been picked up to series by NBC , according to Deadline . Former How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor plays the lead role in Rise , which is based on the book "Drama High" written by Michael Sokolove about his high school drama teacher Lou Volpe.

