For God and Country and Rise Picked Up to Series by NBC
Rise and For God and Country have been picked up to series by NBC , according to Deadline . Former How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor plays the lead role in Rise , which is based on the book "Drama High" written by Michael Sokolove about his high school drama teacher Lou Volpe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComingSoon.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Levittown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pizza Paul sign
|3 hr
|disgusted citizen
|1
|Dems News Letter of lies
|Thu
|BooHoo
|7
|a 70's murder in Bensalem ... was anybody aroun... (Feb '06)
|Jun 27
|TLH
|240
|note to coward
|Jun 27
|Penndel Resident
|2
|Man With "Warning: Loco" Tattooed on His Throat...
|Jun 24
|Pete Nice
|1
|Joey Sighting (Sep '16)
|Jun 16
|Penndel Resident
|18
|Josephine Diorio and student of witchcraft Pat ...
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Levittown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC