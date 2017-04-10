Mom's ultrasound reveals twin babies ...

Mom's ultrasound reveals twin babies 'kissing' inside womb

A sonogram image that appears to show a pair of twins sharing a kiss inside the womb is melting their parents' hearts. "In the 2-D ultrasound that I see in the doctor's office, they're never that close together -- just seeing them face to face, it was a big shock," Gill told ABC News.

