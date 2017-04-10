Mom's ultrasound reveals twin babies 'kissing' inside womb
A sonogram image that appears to show a pair of twins sharing a kiss inside the womb is melting their parents' hearts. "In the 2-D ultrasound that I see in the doctor's office, they're never that close together -- just seeing them face to face, it was a big shock," Gill told ABC News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Levittown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penndel PD
|2 hr
|Penndel Pete
|11
|Cahole Dumped
|Tue
|Cindy St
|39
|Wawa
|Mar 30
|M Obama
|19
|Time to pay the piper
|Mar 15
|Pocky
|3
|Dems News Letter of lies
|Feb '17
|Penndel resident
|4
|Roe vs Preston
|Feb '17
|Penndel Resident
|2
|a 70's murder in Bensalem ... was anybody aroun... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Candy
|235
Find what you want!
Search Levittown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC