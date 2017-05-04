'Just like any other damn president':...

'Just like any other damn president': Trump supporters...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: The Raw Story

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump take a photograph together as they wait inside the Tampa Convention Center before a town hall meeting on March 14, 2016 in Tampa , Florida Supporters of President Donald Trump still aren't winning, despite what their dear leader says on Twitter or to Fox News. A New York Times profile of Trump supporters in Pennsylvania revealed all of the work Trump has been doing isn't helping them and they're starting to lose hope.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Levittown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Penndel PD 44 min Former porn shop ... 30
Friends of Penndel Thu B Winkler 4
Chief Sciscio's wife keeps herself busy in the ... Wed Penndel Pete 3
a 70's murder in Bensalem ... was anybody aroun... (Feb '06) Apr 30 tfe 236
Cahole Dumped Apr 20 Pocky 40
Time to pay the piper Apr 18 Lynda 5
where is some places to go with a friend when y... (Jun '08) Apr 14 Anahit 181
See all Levittown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Levittown Forum Now

Levittown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Levittown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Levittown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,551 • Total comments across all topics: 280,796,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC