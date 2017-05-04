'Just like any other damn president': Trump supporters...

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump take a photograph together as they wait inside the Tampa Convention Center before a town hall meeting on March 14, 2016 in Tampa , Florida Supporters of President Donald Trump still aren't winning, despite what their dear leader says on Twitter or to Fox News. A New York Times profile of Trump supporters in Pennsylvania revealed all of the work Trump has been doing isn't helping them and they're starting to lose hope.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.