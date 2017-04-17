Hospital Treatment, Summonses After Tractor-Trailers Crash On GWB

Two tractor-trailer drivers were hospitalized -- and received summonses -- after their rigs collided on the Jersey-bound upper level of the George Washington Bridge overnight, snarling Wednesday morning's commute, authorities told Daily Voice. The crash occurred when the first driver, 46, of Levittown, PA, stopped his flatbed on the bridge and the second, 57, of Fresno, TX, slammed his Rite Aid rig into it from behind around 3:30 a.m., the authority's Joseph Pentangelo said.

