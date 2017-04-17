Hospital Treatment, Summonses After Tractor-Trailers Crash On GWB
Two tractor-trailer drivers were hospitalized -- and received summonses -- after their rigs collided on the Jersey-bound upper level of the George Washington Bridge overnight, snarling Wednesday morning's commute, authorities told Daily Voice. The crash occurred when the first driver, 46, of Levittown, PA, stopped his flatbed on the bridge and the second, 57, of Fresno, TX, slammed his Rite Aid rig into it from behind around 3:30 a.m., the authority's Joseph Pentangelo said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Levittown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How did you like that one Lynda Roe?
|2 hr
|Hehe
|1
|Penndel PD
|Apr 15
|Lower Southampton PD
|14
|where is some places to go with a friend when y... (Jun '08)
|Apr 14
|Anahit
|181
|Cahole Dumped
|Apr 11
|Cindy St
|39
|Wawa
|Mar 30
|M Obama
|19
|Time to pay the piper
|Mar '17
|Pocky
|3
|Dems News Letter of lies
|Feb '17
|Penndel resident
|4
Find what you want!
Search Levittown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC