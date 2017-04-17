Hospital Treatment, Summonses After T...

Hospital Treatment, Summonses After Tractor-Trailers Crash On GWB

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

Two tractor-trailer drivers were hospitalized -- and received summonses -- after their rigs collided on the Jersey-bound upper level of the George Washington Bridge overnight, snarling Wednesday morning's commute, authorities told Daily Voice. The crash occurred when the first driver, 46, of Levittown, PA, stopped his flatbed on the bridge and the second, 57, of Fresno, TX, slammed his Rite Aid rig into it from behind around 3:30 a.m., the authority's Joseph Pentangelo said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Levittown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How did you like that one Lynda Roe? 2 hr Hehe 1
Penndel PD Apr 15 Lower Southampton PD 14
where is some places to go with a friend when y... (Jun '08) Apr 14 Anahit 181
Cahole Dumped Apr 11 Cindy St 39
Wawa Mar 30 M Obama 19
Time to pay the piper Mar '17 Pocky 3
Dems News Letter of lies Feb '17 Penndel resident 4
See all Levittown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Levittown Forum Now

Levittown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Levittown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Levittown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,371,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC