Here's what the world might look like if it was covered in McMansions
The homes, meant to exude affluence without costing buyers a fortune, are usually built without much consideration for architectural principles. McMansions peaked in in the US following the 2008 recession, and nearly 10 years later they have become symbols of isolation and suburban sprawl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Levittown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penndel PD
|21 hr
|penndel resident
|37
|Friends of Penndel
|May 16
|penndel
|14
|Time to pay the piper
|May 15
|had it up to here
|7
|penndel priorities
|May 10
|Old Timer
|3
|Cahole Dumped
|May 8
|Pocky
|45
|Chief Sciscio's wife keeps herself busy in the ...
|May 3
|Penndel Pete
|3
|a 70's murder in Bensalem ... was anybody aroun... (Feb '06)
|Apr 30
|tfe
|236
Find what you want!
Search Levittown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC