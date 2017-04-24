Customers Are Turning to Big Oak Citg...

Customers Are Turning to Big Oak Citgo for Their Pennsylvania Inspections

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: SBWire

Big Oak Citgo, a premier auto repair shop in Morrisville, PA , performs annual Pennsylvania safety inspections. Family owned and operated for over 20 years, the local business prides themselves on the long-term relationships they build with their customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Levittown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Penndel PD 15 hr Pocky 22
Chief Sciscio's wife keeps herself busy in the ... Apr 22 Warrington PD 2
Cahole Dumped Apr 20 Pocky 40
Time to pay the piper Apr 18 Lynda 5
where is some places to go with a friend when y... (Jun '08) Apr 14 Anahit 181
Wawa Mar 30 M Obama 19
Dems News Letter of lies Feb '17 Penndel resident 4
See all Levittown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Levittown Forum Now

Levittown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Levittown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Levittown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,110 • Total comments across all topics: 280,596,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC