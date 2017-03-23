Stranger Things' Shannon Purser Lands...

Stranger Things' Shannon Purser Lands a Role in Drama High Pilot

Barb fans, listen up! Though she is unlikely to come back for Stranger Things season 2 , fan favorite Shannon Purser has a new role to play. According to Deadline , Purser has been cast in the upcoming NBC pilot Drama High from Friday Night Lights The pilot is based on the book "Drama High," written by Michael Sokolove about his high school drama teacher Lou Volpe.

