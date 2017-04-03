Pa. man killed in I-4 crash in Polk...
An 87-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County on Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. About 11:46 a.m., a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by Anna Robson, 22, of St. Louis, was eastbound on I-4 in the center lane near mile marker 43. Meanwhile, a 2012 Cadillac CTS driven by Andrew Flager, of Levittown, Pa., was eastbound in the outside lane.
