Pa. man killed in I-4 crash in Polk...

Pa. man killed in I-4 crash in Polk...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

An 87-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County on Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. About 11:46 a.m., a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by Anna Robson, 22, of St. Louis, was eastbound on I-4 in the center lane near mile marker 43. Meanwhile, a 2012 Cadillac CTS driven by Andrew Flager, of Levittown, Pa., was eastbound in the outside lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Levittown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wawa Mar 30 M Obama 19
Cahole Dumped Mar 25 BigDick 36
Time to pay the piper Mar 15 Pocky 3
Dems News Letter of lies Feb '17 Penndel resident 4
Roe vs Preston Feb '17 Penndel Resident 2
a 70's murder in Bensalem ... was anybody aroun... (Feb '06) Feb '17 Candy 235
Joey Sighting (Sep '16) Feb '17 Joe 15
See all Levittown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Levittown Forum Now

Levittown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Levittown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Levittown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,115,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC