Increasing first responder suicide rates spark concern
Paramedic George Redner III started to grow angry and distant after he failed to revive a 2-year-old who had drowned. But not even his parents saw how deeply his work affected him until he took his life seven years later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pike County Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Levittown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How did you like that one Lynda Roe?
|2 hr
|Hehe
|1
|Penndel PD
|Apr 15
|Lower Southampton PD
|14
|where is some places to go with a friend when y... (Jun '08)
|Apr 14
|Anahit
|181
|Cahole Dumped
|Apr 11
|Cindy St
|39
|Wawa
|Mar 30
|M Obama
|19
|Time to pay the piper
|Mar '17
|Pocky
|3
|Dems News Letter of lies
|Feb '17
|Penndel resident
|4
Find what you want!
Search Levittown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC