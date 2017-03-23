Alleged victims of Bucks Co. serial r...

Alleged victims of Bucks Co. serial rape suspect speak out

MyFoxPhilly

Authorities say Thomas sexually abused the two women, who are now in their 20s, when they were young girls growing up in Levittown, Bucks County. The women spoke at the offices of the Network of Victim Assistance , after expressing their desire to speak publicly.

Levittown, PA

