Pagan who claimed male pregnancy pain to get pills sentenced to 20 years
On his first visit to the Levittown doctor's office, Patrick Treacy a beefy, bearded biker with a full complement of face and skull tattoos complained he was having menstrual pains after numerous pregnancies. The doctor prescribed him 240 tablets of oxycodone and 60 Xanax pills despite those ludicrous symptoms and sent him on his way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Levittown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cahole Dumped
|Mar 8
|Dinkster
|25
|Time to pay the piper
|Mar 1
|Soon to be out of...
|1
|Dems News Letter of lies
|Feb 27
|Penndel resident
|4
|Roe vs Preston
|Feb 24
|Penndel Resident
|2
|a 70's murder in Bensalem ... was anybody aroun... (Feb '06)
|Feb 20
|Candy
|235
|Joey Sighting (Sep '16)
|Feb 18
|Joe
|15
|Wawa
|Feb 8
|RAT FINK
|3
Find what you want!
Search Levittown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC