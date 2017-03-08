Pagan who claimed male pregnancy pain...

Pagan who claimed male pregnancy pain to get pills sentenced to 20 years

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Philly.com

On his first visit to the Levittown doctor's office, Patrick Treacy a beefy, bearded biker with a full complement of face and skull tattoos complained he was having menstrual pains after numerous pregnancies. The doctor prescribed him 240 tablets of oxycodone and 60 Xanax pills despite those ludicrous symptoms and sent him on his way.

