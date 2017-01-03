Doctors Remove Scissors From Man's Abdomen After 18 Years
A man in Vietnam was walking around for 18 years with evidence of a cutting-edge medical mistake - a pair of surgical scissors stuck inside his body. Nhat said he believes the scissors found their way into his body in 1998, when he had surgery at Bac Kan Hospital following a traffic crash.
