Doctors Remove Scissors From Man's Ab...

Doctors Remove Scissors From Man's Abdomen After 18 Years

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Switched

A man in Vietnam was walking around for 18 years with evidence of a cutting-edge medical mistake - a pair of surgical scissors stuck inside his body. Nhat said he believes the scissors found their way into his body in 1998, when he had surgery at Bac Kan Hospital following a traffic crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Levittown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Merry Christmas Penndel 1 hr Dennis Hagerty 8
Joey Sighting Dec 30 old timer 8
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Dec 16 LiberallyDeclined 2
a 70's murder in Bensalem ... was anybody aroun... (Feb '06) Nov '16 thomasina g 231
trump rally Nov '16 Joe aka voice of ... 5
Penndel Pizza Pies suck Oct '16 Giuseppe 2
Adios Sep '16 Very Concerned Re... 2
See all Levittown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Levittown Forum Now

Levittown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Levittown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Levittown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,592 • Total comments across all topics: 277,626,780

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC