Paul Hall Center's Lundeberg School Partners with College of Southern MD

Monday Jun 12

The College of Southern Maryland has established a new partnership with the Seafarers Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship in Piney Point. Representatives from both of the educational institutions signed a memorandum of understanding about the new relationship at the Piney Point facility June 5. Students in the one-year apprenticeship program at the SHLSS are training for entry-level positions in the U.S. merchant marine.

