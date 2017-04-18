School Bus Catches Fire, Students Escape Unharmed
The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it happened Tuesday morning in the Leonardtown area. Officials say the bus was full of students headed to Leonardtown High School when the engine compartment began to smoke.
