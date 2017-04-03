new Driver killed after crash, rollov...

new Driver killed after crash, rollover during police pursuit

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Maryland State Police say one man was killed and another man injured when their car crashed in Leonardtown during a police pursuit. The agency says in a news release that a trooper saw a car that failed to dim its headlights on Route 4 in St. Mary's County early Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leonardtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News States aim to block Trump's travel ban Mar 14 o see the light 1
News US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House... Dec '16 o see the light 13
Motorcycle accident 8/21 (Aug '16) Aug '16 Subaru 1
Leonard town high school (Sep '14) Sep '14 Concerned NiNa 1
James Adams Floating Theatre (Oct '13) Oct '13 KP in CB 1
News Not-your-average parenting problems (Aug '11) Sep '13 Riley 2
find a man in your town tonight free! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Debra Vivion 1
See all Leonardtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leonardtown Forum Now

Leonardtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leonardtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Leonardtown, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,814 • Total comments across all topics: 280,114,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC