Military helicopter crashes on golf course, killing U.S. soldier
Per NBCWashington.com and several other outlets, a Black Hawk helicopter slammed into the ground Monday afternoon at Breton Bay Golf Course in Leonardtown, Md., causing one of the crew members to die and the two others to be taken to nearby R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Early reports state that one of the surviving crew members is in critical condition while the other is in serious condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.
Add your comments below
Leonardtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naughty snap chat
|Apr 17
|Marriedman91331
|1
|States aim to block Trump's travel ban
|Mar '17
|o see the light
|1
|US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|13
|Motorcycle accident 8/21 (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Subaru
|1
|Leonard town high school (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Concerned NiNa
|1
|James Adams Floating Theatre (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|KP in CB
|1
|Not-your-average parenting problems (Aug '11)
|Sep '13
|Riley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Leonardtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC