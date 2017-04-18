Military helicopter crashes on golf course, killing U.S. soldier

Per NBCWashington.com and several other outlets, a Black Hawk helicopter slammed into the ground Monday afternoon at Breton Bay Golf Course in Leonardtown, Md., causing one of the crew members to die and the two others to be taken to nearby R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Early reports state that one of the surviving crew members is in critical condition while the other is in serious condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.