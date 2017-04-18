Latest: Army helicopter with 3 aboard goes down in Maryland
A northern Virginia Army base says one of its helicopters with three crew members on board went down in southern Maryland, and one crew member was evacuated from the scene. Fort Belvoir said in a post on its Facebook page that the UH-60 helicopter made a "hard landing" around 1:50 p.m. Monday near Leonardtown, Maryland.
