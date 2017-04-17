Blackhawk military helicopter crashes in Maryland
No additional details were provided about the other crewmembers or why the helicopter, which came from Ft. Belvoir, crashed at approximately 1:50 p.m. One witness, Garrett Bowles, told CNN he thinks the helicopter hit some trees as it went down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leonardtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naughty snap chat
|Mon
|Marriedman91331
|1
|States aim to block Trump's travel ban
|Mar '17
|o see the light
|1
|US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|13
|Motorcycle accident 8/21 (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Subaru
|1
|Leonard town high school (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Concerned NiNa
|1
|James Adams Floating Theatre (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|KP in CB
|1
|Not-your-average parenting problems (Aug '11)
|Sep '13
|Riley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Leonardtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC