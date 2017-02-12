Valentines, straight out of Loveville
Charlie Sakran made the 20-minute drive from his home in Mechanicsville to the small post office in this St. Mary's County community - a simple trailer, with a hitching post for the local Mennonite community - to secure a special postmark for an important piece of mail that needed to go out this week. The 78-year-old could've just handed the card to the recipient, his wife of 44 years, Violet, at home.
