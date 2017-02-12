Valentines, straight out of Loveville

Valentines, straight out of Loveville

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Charlie Sakran made the 20-minute drive from his home in Mechanicsville to the small post office in this St. Mary's County community - a simple trailer, with a hitching post for the local Mennonite community - to secure a special postmark for an important piece of mail that needed to go out this week. The 78-year-old could've just handed the card to the recipient, his wife of 44 years, Violet, at home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leonardtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House... Dec '16 o see the light 13
Motorcycle accident 8/21 Aug '16 Subaru 1
gangs Aug '16 tony gomez 1
Leonard town high school (Sep '14) Sep '14 Concerned NiNa 1
James Adams Floating Theatre (Oct '13) Oct '13 KP in CB 1
News Not-your-average parenting problems (Aug '11) Sep '13 Riley 2
find a man in your town tonight free! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Debra Vivion 1
See all Leonardtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leonardtown Forum Now

Leonardtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leonardtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Leonardtown, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC