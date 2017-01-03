Meeting the need for meat
Mike McWilliams runs Wild Game Processor in California. His shop is one of two processors in St. Mary's County that participate in the Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leonardtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|13
|Motorcycle accident 8/21
|Aug '16
|Subaru
|1
|gangs
|Aug '16
|tony gomez
|1
|Leonard town high school (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Concerned NiNa
|1
|James Adams Floating Theatre (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|KP in CB
|1
|Not-your-average parenting problems (Aug '11)
|Sep '13
|Riley
|2
|find a man in your town tonight free! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Debra Vivion
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leonardtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC