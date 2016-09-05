Prosecutors: Md. priest deposited $76K for donations into personal account

A former St. Mary's County priest has been indicted on bank fraud charges after authorities say he deposited $76,000 worth of checks that had been donated to the church's "poor box" and a church charity into his personal bank account and used the funds to pad his retirement account. Last week, a federal grand jury indicted John S. Mattingly - a 70-year-old of Charlotte Hall, Maryland - on 20 counts of bank fraud.

