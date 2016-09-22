Finalists Named For Worcester Superintendent Post
One well-known internal candidate and a current West Virginia superintendent of schools were named finalists for Worcester County's top school system position Thursday. The finalists are Dr. Michael J. Martirano, who is currently West Virginia's State Superintendent of Schools but announced plans this week to resign his position effective June 30, 2017 to relocate closer to family in Maryland, and Worcester County Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Lou Taylor, the long-time former principal of Stephen Decatur High School and active community member.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Leonardtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House...
|Dec 1
|o see the light
|13
|Motorcycle accident 8/21
|Aug '16
|Subaru
|1
|gangs
|Aug '16
|tony gomez
|1
|Selena Gomez
|Jul '16
|As if
|1
|Leonard town high school (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Concerned NiNa
|1
|James Adams Floating Theatre (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|KP in CB
|1
|Not-your-average parenting problems (Aug '11)
|Sep '13
|Riley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Leonardtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC