Finalists Named For Worcester Superin...

Finalists Named For Worcester Superintendent Post

Next Story Prev Story
Sep 22, 2016 Read more: The Dispatch

One well-known internal candidate and a current West Virginia superintendent of schools were named finalists for Worcester County's top school system position Thursday. The finalists are Dr. Michael J. Martirano, who is currently West Virginia's State Superintendent of Schools but announced plans this week to resign his position effective June 30, 2017 to relocate closer to family in Maryland, and Worcester County Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Lou Taylor, the long-time former principal of Stephen Decatur High School and active community member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leonardtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House... Dec 1 o see the light 13
Motorcycle accident 8/21 Aug '16 Subaru 1
gangs Aug '16 tony gomez 1
Selena Gomez Jul '16 As if 1
Leonard town high school (Sep '14) Sep '14 Concerned NiNa 1
James Adams Floating Theatre (Oct '13) Oct '13 KP in CB 1
News Not-your-average parenting problems (Aug '11) Sep '13 Riley 2
See all Leonardtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leonardtown Forum Now

Leonardtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leonardtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Leonardtown, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,467 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,212

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC