Finalists Named For Worcester Superintendent Post

One well-known internal candidate and a current West Virginia superintendent of schools were named finalists for Worcester County's top school system position Thursday. The finalists are Dr. Michael J. Martirano, who is currently West Virginia's State Superintendent of Schools but announced plans this week to resign his position effective June 30, 2017 to relocate closer to family in Maryland, and Worcester County Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Lou Taylor, the long-time former principal of Stephen Decatur High School and active community member.

