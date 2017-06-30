Man killed in logging accident in Cal...

Man killed in logging accident in Caldwell County

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. along Setzers Creek Road in Lenoir. Deputies said the man was killed on a hillside while trees were being cut down.

